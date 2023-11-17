Watch Now
Heavy rains flood Fellsmere streets, strand drivers

'Many roads in Fellsmere are flooded and travel is not recommended,' the Fellsmere Police Department says
Heavy rains flooded the intersection of Broadway Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Fellsmere on Nov. 16, 2023.
WPTV
Posted at 10:32 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 22:33:56-05

FELLSMERE, Fla. — Heavy rains in Indian River County caused multiple streets to be closed after they were inundated by water Thursday night.

"Many roads in Fellsmere are flooded and travel is not recommended," the Fellsmere Police Department posted on their Facebook page. "Area residents are advised to stay off roadways until water levels subside."

Police said that North Broadway Street and all east/west streets connecting to it were closed due to flooding.

North Cypress Street and all east/west streets connecting to it were also closed.

The Fellsmere Police Department said County Road 512 from Willow Street to State Road 60 was open with some standing water along the road edge.

