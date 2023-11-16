LIVE COVERAGE: Tropical storm-force winds hammer South Florida, high wind warning issued

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for coastal Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties until 1 p.m. Thursday, saying tropical storm-force winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the NWS said. "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

The NWS added there are sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour.



A flood watch for Palm Beach County has been extended to 1 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. for the Treasure Coast. In addition, a wind advisory for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast has also been extended to 4 p.m.

A storm warning has been issued for Atlantic waters, with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and seas of 7 to 12 feet. This means all marine vessels must remain at port.



WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said wind is now the main impact Thursday morning.

"Think of this storm as a nor'easter in the south," Correa said, adding that drier air filtering in from the northeast has caused the rain to dissipate somewhat Thursday morning.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said the Lake Worth Beach Pier has had tropical storm-force wind gusts of 42 miles per hour, while wind gusts of 45 miles per hour have been reported at Palm Beach International Airport.

Heavy rain is still possible through the morning commute, then an improvement for Palm Beach County. But Wieland said there may still be some downpours and storms on the Treasure Coast in the late afternoon and evening hours.

The heaviest rains are still down to our south.

An area of low pressure near the Upper Florida Keys has strengthened, but it remains a non-tropical low. This will ride up the coast through Thursday morning before the rain finally tapers off to just scattered showers for us.

Wieland said Friday will see a big improvement and the weekend looks great with a weak front bringing cooler and less humid air our way.