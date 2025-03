VERO BEACH, Fla. — Crews are battling a brush fire in Vero Beach, which has led to three homes being forced to evacuate.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, they received calls after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Two small fires merged into a larger fire, shutting down 58th Avenue between 65th and 69th streets.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.