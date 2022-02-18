New WPTV newscast focuses solely on Treasure Coast

A new newscast focusing solely on the Treasure Coast is coming to WPTV.

WPTV Treasure Coast News will feature the big headlines of the week, breaking news, weather, sports and more in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

The newscast debuts Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. and will air weekly in that time slot.

"WPTV, launched as the first TV station in the area, is proud to continue our commitment to serving our community with another first," WPTV general manager Larry Olevitch said. "WPTV Treasure Coast News is the first newscast dedicated the fastest growing area from Stuart to Port St. Lucie to Sebastian and all areas in between."

WPTV Treasure Coast News will be anchored by Meghan McRoberts and will also feature WPTV's Treasure Coast reporter Derek Lowe, as well as contributions from WSTU, the TCPalm, ESPN 106.3-FM and WPSL.

McRoberts has been reporting on news throughout the Treasure Coast since starting her career at WPTV in 2013.

Lowe, who was born and raised on the Treasure Coast, joined the WPTV team in 2020.

The newscast will be broadcast on TV and simulcast live on the WPTV app on Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and your mobile device.