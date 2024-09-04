Supporters from across the country donate to Florida parks whistleblower, call him 'role model of integrity'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Money continues to pour in for a whistleblower who was fired last week for leaking a controversial state parks plan. Supporters are chipping in money and words of support from across the nation.

WPTV spoke exclusively with James Gaddis, a former Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) employee, who said he and other employees worked on the plan in "total secrecy."

We're now hearing from the people who support Gaddis leaking the details of the plan and are donating to a growing GoFundMe account.

WPTV Nedra Obradovich is among those who donated to James Gaddis' GoFundMe page.

Nedra Obradovich initially donated $250 to Gaddis' fundraising page.

"I was compelled by my internal compass," Obradovich said. "Truthfully, I'd probably give him another $250."

Gaddis said he was fired from the FDEP for leaking plans to add hotels, golf courses and other projects to nine state parks.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection whistleblower talks to WPTV

After the sudden loss of work, Gaddis wrote on his GoFundMe page, "I would be incredibly grateful for anyone willing to lend a hand: any amount would be appreciated."

Initially $10,000 was the goal of the fundraising page.

"I believe because he was the one that gave us the information that he should be rewarded," Obradovich said. "Without him, we wouldn't have known."

Gaddis has raised nearly $200,000 from nearly 5,000 donors.

WPTV Julie Russell speaks about why she supports the actions of James Gaddis.

Along with the money has come heartfelt messages.

Heidi Doyle donated $10 and wrote, "You're a role model of integrity and leadership."

Peter Temple gave $25 and said, "You are a good man."

Gaddis told WPTV there's a chance some of the money can be used for good.

"There's a possibility that this could end up being kind of a central point for charitable causes and things like that," he said.

Most of the people that WPTV spoke with said they're not surprised by the outpouring of support.

"It's absolutely fabulous that people stepped forward, and that they've gone beyond what he had requested," Julie Russell said.

