South Florida lawmaker seeks to ban dogs from sticking heads out of car windows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would make it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out of windows of moving vehicles.

State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, filed SB 932 – a comprehensive 29-page bill related to animal welfare – on Friday.

If passed, the bill would make it against the law for a dog "to extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway."

The bill would also penalize drivers traveling with dogs "on the running board, fender, hood, or roof of a motor vehicle, in the trunk of a motor vehicle, or in an enclosed motor vehicle space intended for cargo."

It would also make it illegal for dogs to travel "on a trailer that is being towed by a motor vehicle."

Other provisions of the bill would prohibit a person from declawing a cat "unless the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose." Under the bill, a veterinarian who performs a declawing that isn't for therapeutic purposes could have his or her license revoked.

Another provision, known as the "Humane Cosmetics Act," would ban cosmetic testing on animals for any product that would only be used for human application.

WPTV has called and emailed Book's office seeking comment.

If the bill becomes law, it would take effect July 1.