Florida lawmakers seek to criminalize rushing fields, courts at sporting events

Republicans Corey Simon, Taylor Yarkosky file legislation that could penalize violators with jail time, $2,500 fine
Florida State Seminoles fans gather on field after win against Florida Gators, Nov. 25, 2022
Phil Sears/AP
Florida State fans gather on the field after the team's 45-38 win over Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:15:07-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposal by two freshmen in the Florida Legislature would make it a first-degree misdemeanor for anyone who rushes onto the field or court of play at a sporting event.

State Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, introduced SB 764 on Valentine's Day. It's a companion bill to HB 319, introduced by state Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, R-Montverde, last month.

Florida state Sen. Corey Simon listens during committee meeting, Dec. 12, 2022
Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, listens to a speaker during the Committee on Fiscal Policy meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

The bills, titled Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events, would increase the penalties for those who enter a "covered area" before, during or after a game, making it a first-degree and carrying a penalty of up to a year in jail and fines up to $2,500.

A "covered area" is defined as "any area designated for use by players, coaches, officials, performers or personnel administering a covered event that is on, or adjacent to, the area of performance or play during the period from the opening of the venue's gates to the public to the closing of the gates after the event."

The proposed legislation would also criminalize anyone who spits on a "covered participant" or tosses a "dangerous instrument" onto the field or court.

Currently, storming a field or court is just a trespassing offense.

Florida State fans rushed the football field in November after the Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 45-38 in Tallahassee, snapping a three-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Law enforcement guard goal posts after Florida State Seminoles defeat Florida Gators, Nov. 25, 2022
Law enforcement personnel guard one of the goal posts as Florida State fans run onto the field to celebrate the team's 45-38 win over Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

It's the same rivalry that has seen lemons and oranges tossed onto the field through the decades.

However, Simon, who won a national championship with the Seminoles and later went on to play in the NFL, doesn't seem amused.

If either bill is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the new law would take effect in October – just in time for the Florida-Florida State rivalry in Gainesville.

