Proposed law would make continuous driving in left-hand lane illegal in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new bill could make continuous driving in the left-hand lane illegal in Florida.

Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, introduced HB 421 earlier this month.

The proposed law would prohibit drivers from "continuously operating a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways, except under certain circumstances."

Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, speaks on a bill during a legislative session at the Florida Capitol, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Such exceptions would include "when overtaking and passing another vehicle."

The proposed law, which would take effect in 2024, would only be applicable on roadways with a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.

If it were to become law, offenders would be subject to a moving violation.