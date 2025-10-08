Proposed bill requires Florida colleges to rename roads after Charlie Kirk, or lose state funding

A new House Bill has been proposed, making it mandatory for all Florida colleges and universities to rename roads after Charlie Kirk—or potentially lose state funding.

Filed Tuesday by Republican State Rep. Kevin Steele, House Bill 113 requires boards of trustees at all Florida state universities and institutions in the Florida College System rename specific roads after Kirk.

The proposed bill lists all the roads that should be renamed in the state, including at Florida Atlantic University, Indian River State College and Palm Beach State College.

The bill states FAU's University Drive should be renamed Charlie James Kirk Drive; Indian River State College is required to change Cross Campus Road to Charlie James Kirk Road; and Palm Beach State College is asked to change Ersey Street to Charlie James Kirk Street.

The bill further states that if it becomes law, any college or university that does not comply with the renaming of the "roadway or portion of a roadway" within a 90-day period of it taking effect will lose state funding.

