Local students join thousands honoring Charlie Kirk at Arizona service

STUART, Fla. — A sea of mourners filled an Arizona arena Sunday to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, whose influence on conservative politics was felt nationwide.

Calling it a ‘revival’, hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the service, including President Donald Trump, and several political figures who spoke about Kirk’s influence on the conservative movement.

From Florida, Stuart businessman James Crocker flew to Arizona after receiving a personal invitation from the organization. Crocker said he chose to bring a handful of local high school and college students with him.

“I just felt that these kids could benefit so greatly from actually attending this event in person,” Crocker said.

Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, also addressed the crowd, delivering a powerful message of forgiveness. She told mourners she has forgiven her husband’s accused killer, a sentiment that struck many.

“I think our whole world can learn from that,” said Graham Albright, one of the students who attended with Crocker.

For another attendee, Knightly Duris, Kirk’s death was a reminder to live with greater purpose.

“One of his main goals in life was to be part of something bigger than himself, and I think that was an inspiration for me,” Duris said.

Crocker said he hopes this opportunity motivates the next generation to step into leadership.

“Charlie was a wonderful representation of what we should do when we debate our friends who may disagree with us,” Crocker said.

Since Kirk’s death, Turning Point USA has reported a surge in interest, with nearly 40,000 people requesting to launch new chapters nationwide.