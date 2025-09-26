Could a road in St. Lucie County be named after Charlie Kirk?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV learned St. Lucie County commissioners have floated the idea of renaming a road to honor the life of Charlie Kirk.

It's been just over two weeks since the conservative political activist was assassinated on a college campus in Utah.

Charlie Kirk road? St. Lucie County floats idea

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spent Friday listening to residents and getting a pulse on whether people support a name change.

"I think it's great, why not?" said Terry Rowlands of Port St Lucie.

"It may rub people the wrong way," said Joeseph Amaral of Port St Lucie.

"I don't think here, necessarily, is a good place to have his memorial," said Jennifer, who lives in the Tradition area of Port St. Lucie.

Commissioner James Clasby brought this idea forward last week during a regular county commission meeting, asking for consensus from the board to direct staff to identify a major roadway in the county to potentially rename after Kirk, "in memorial of him."

"I think that's a beautiful idea," said Commissioner Erin Lowry during the meeting.

But Commissioner Jamie Fowler had questions about the proposal.

"To play devil's advocate, I would say, shouldn't we have named after President Trump before him," Fowler said.

Commissioner Larry Leet said during the meeting, he has, "No thoughts at this time, actually a lot of thoughts, but I just don’t want to express them."

The county commissioners will discuss the potential name change and roads in an informal meeting in October.