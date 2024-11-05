Palm Beach County locals share what Amendment 4 means to them this Election Day

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's officially Election Day, and voters are lining up to cast their ballots at the polls.

An amendment on the ballot that people are closely watching is Amendment 4, which would legalize abortion before fetal viability or when deemed necessary for the health of the mother. This would effectively overturn the current six-week ban on most abortions.

Florida is one of 10 states that has abortion on its ballot.

WPTV Reporter Kendall Hyde spent Tuesday afternoon in Boca Raton, speaking to voters about what Amendment 4 means to them.

"For me, it's absolutely yes on 3 and 4," said first-time voter Victoria Sylva. "I just think that women should have the right and the right to choose what they do with their bodies."

The proposed amendment feels personal to Boca Raton resident Dominick Minervini.

"I'm pro-baby. My son was almost not born after five months and my wife is a former Marine. She kept the baby after the doctor told her that we might have to abort (it)," Minervini said. "My son is 28, fully grown and as healthy as anyone else."

Each amendment on the ballot will require a 60% voting majority to pass.

