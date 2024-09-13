Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections addresses Amendment 4 signature concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly one million signatures on a petition is what got Amendment 4 on November's ballot.

We’re learning the state is raising concerns about forged signatures in Palm Beach County. A new letter from the Florida Department of State outlines the allegations, asking the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

In this letter, Department of State showed what they said are 12 examples of bogus signatures in Palm Beach County. The Supervisor of Elections does not dispute that they received duplicate and fraudulent signatures as part of this process but she said the 12 in the letter along with the thousands of others they caught were never counted.