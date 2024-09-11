What are voters saying about protecting the right to an abortion in Florida's constitution?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Reproductive rights are on the ballot this November, and WPTV is speaking with voters about the issue as part of our Voice of the Voter series leading up to Election Day.

Amendment 4 would enshrine the right to an abortion until fetal viability in Florida's constitution.

Currently, most abortions in Florida are restricted after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

WPTV visited Boca Raton, where according to data kept by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, 29% of registered voters are Democrats, 38% are Republicans, and 30% have no party affiliation.

Many Boca Raton voters declined to speak on the record about abortion, while others agreed to discuss the topic on the condition that their identity be concealed.

"It is like the most lightning rod topic there is," said one voter.

"Abortion is never a happy thing or a good thing. Sometimes it's a necessary thing," said another voter, who asked to remain anonymous.

This voter said he and his wife typically vote for Republican candidates and issues, but support Amendment 4, which polls more favorably among Democrats.

"I think that everybody's got a right to choose what they're doing," his wife said. "And I don't think the government should take that right of choice away from them."

Most voters we encountered said they'd vote "yes," to expand the right to an abortion through a constitutional amendment.

"I think women should have complete control over their bodies," said Daniel Tanner. "Period, end of story."

"It's their bodies, and not the politicians," said Melissa Block. "So, I think for that reason, I'm voting yes."

"A woman's right to choose, a woman's right to be confidential with her doctor? I think that's an issue we all need to respect and take care of and definitely vote for," said Michael Santiago.

"If that's the only way we can protect reproductive choice, it needs to be in the constitution," said Wendy Aiello, who was wearing a t-shirt supporting a Democratic candidate for the Florida House of Representatives.

Not all voters agreed.

"I don't condone murder," said a voter who opposes Amendment 4 and asked that we not share her identity. "It's a baby— it's a precious human made from God."

Another voter told us she was still deciding on the issue.

"It's very hard," said Franca Lupa, a nurse. "It's-- how do you say-- 50/50, you know what I mean?"

An August poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University shows 56% of Florida voters support Amendment 4. State law requires at least 60% of votes cast in favor to amend the constitution.

