New law to protect animals from abusers now in effect in Florida

Starting today, the state is launching its first animal abuser database.

It’s a searchable list of anyone in Florida who has been found guilty, or pleaded guilty or no contest to cruelty to animals.

The database is a part of "Dexter’s Law," named after Dexter, a shelter dog that was brutally killed in Pinellas County, just days after being adopted.

“I was made aware of what happened to Dexter,” said Debbie Darino, animal activist and author of the new legislation. “[It] made me cry thinking about it for days.”

Darino also authored "Ponce’s Law," enacted in 2018, which enabled courts to sentence abusers to stricter sentences and to ban convicted abusers from owning or having contact with animals.

“I thought, ‘Okay, Dexter’s getting a law, just like Ponce got a law. He's getting a law, too,’” said Darino.

A portion of “Dexter’s Law” went in effect on July 1, when it increased penalties for convicted animal abusers by creating a sentence multiplier, increasing the likelihood of prison time for offenders.

“They're a danger to our community, and they're a danger to us, and they're a danger to other animals,” said Darino. “It's time that they sat in prison and thought about what they've been doing.”

The second portion of the new law creates a statewide animal abuse database.

It’s searchable list on the FDLE website showing anyone who’s been charged or convicted, regardless of adjudication.

“It's very helpful to our local shelters, our rescues, our law enforcement, animal control, and your everyday person that just wants to maybe have to rehome a pet, you don't want to give that animal to an abuser. It's a resource tool,” said Darino.

It went live on Thursday, but Darino said the database still needs some work.

Right now, it shows past abusers, even though no one should be included in the database since it just went into effect.

“If you got somebody from 2017 but the law didn't take effect till January 1, 2026, they should not be in the database,” said Darino.

Darino said she would like to see the database more detailed, similar to this database in Volusia County.

“It lists everybody, every day that's been charged,” said Darino. “They have their mug shot, they have what they were charged [with] under the statute."

Darino said her work isn't done and she wants to make this database a federal law.

“We want to save their life,” said Darino. “We want to protect them.”

