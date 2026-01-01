Here are the new laws going into effect in Florida on Jan. 1, 2026

On Jan. 1, four new Florida laws take effect — quietly, but with big implications for everyday Floridians.

First, SB 158. It’ll remove cost barriers for state workers who need follow-up breast cancer screening.

If a test is medically necessary — like extra imaging or a diagnostic exam — the state insurance plan can’t charge copays or deductibles.

"Oftentimes our state employees are overworked and underpaid, and so it's so important that we understand that we have to have healthy people servicing our folks here in Florida," said Rep. Gallop Franklin II (D) Tallahassee.

Another change: SB 1808. It requires healthcare providers to refund patients within 30 days if they’ve been overcharged. Providers that miss the deadline could face disciplinary action or fines.

“It is my position that that is that Floridian's money and that Floridians should be reimbursed their money at the earliest possible date," said Sen. Colleen Burton (R) Winter Haven.

Then there’s HB 655, which sets new consumer rules for pet insurance.

Companies must be upfront about what’s covered, how claims get paid, and give pet owners time to cancel a policy for a refund. The law also cracks down on misleading sales and hidden requirements.

"This bill creates an efficient and effective regulatory framework for pet insurance that benefits consumers, empowers regulators and ensures the marketplace operates fairly," said Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R) Sebring.

And finally, HB 255 — increasing penalties for aggravated animal cruelty, and launching a public animal abuser database.

It’ll list people convicted of serious abuse so shelters and rescues can check before adopting pets out.

"Making sure that shelters and the public have a right to be made reasonably aware of individuals convicted of animal cruelty in their community," said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

From healthcare bills to pet protection, lawmakers say the goal is to put more power in the hands of consumers this year.

But as always—implementation and enforcement will determine how effective Florida’s new laws really are.

