West Palm Beach Navy reservists ready to support the fleet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When you think of the U.S. Navy, you might think big ships out at sea around the world.

But right here in Palm Beach County, there are up to 200 sailors that train every month. They are part of the Navy reserves.

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with sailors and the commanding officer to show us what goes on at the Reserve Center.

Trim asked Commander Jason Howell about the manpower the reserve center holds.

WPTV WPTV anchor Mike Trim speaks to U.S. Navy reservists at the Navy Reserve Center in West Palm Beach.

“Do you think the public knows what the reservists do here in Palm Beach County?” Trim asked.

"I think they have a general idea, but I don’t think they’re completely aware of what goes on here," Commander Howell answered.

SouthTech Academy graduate, Palm Beach County resident, and Second Class Petty Officer Vanessa Cardozo Zenteno is currently working active duty at the Reserve Center. She talked about balancing family, civilian, and military life.

"You do have those ups and downs now where you have family, you have your job. But at least on my side, I have a great family that helps me with my kids," Cardozo Zenteno said.

WPTV WPTV anchor Mike Trim speaks to Second Class Petty Officer Vanessa Cardozo Zenteno at the U.S. Navy Reserve Center in West Palm Beach.

Reservists are part-time sailors by title. Up to 200 are required to train here at the center one weekend a month and 12 days straight at one point during the year. Almost all of them balance having civilian jobs as well.

“We’re part of the military. We have to change our mindset because we have to be mission ready. And when we go back to civilians, we have to be a little more soft,” said Cardozo Zenteno.

A similar story for Chief Edward Cutie.

“My civilian job is a sergeant with the Fort Myers Police Department. It’s just trying to juggle that, you know, losing that personal time with the family and trying to make that up," Chief Cutie said.

WPTV WPTV anchor Mike Trim speaks to U.S. Navy reservists at the Navy Reserve Center in West Palm Beach.

Trim also spoke with reserve Master Chief Miguel Sweeney, who has worked as a firefighter in fire rescue departments in Miami-Dade County.

“The challenging part depends on your supervisor of your civilian job. If they don’t have a military background and don’t understand it, they expect you to be there 24-7,” said Sweeney.

Adding how the Navy has helped him, Sweeney said, “So those certifications that I have in the Navy helped me get the job as a firefighter. I was able to apply, and three months later I was hired.”

The bread and butter of operations at the Reserve Center is creating ID cards for military retirees and contractors, and making sure military records are in order if a sailor gets called into full-time active duty.

Commander Howell leads the charge here, an active duty full-time role.

“Your typical reservist is managing three aspects of their life at any given time. Their personal life, their civilian job life, and their Navy life,” said Commander Howell. “There is a Navy and Marine Corps and military presence here in Palm Beach County."