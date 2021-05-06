Gov. Ron DeSantis signs elections bill in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed Florida's elections reform bill into law.

DeSantis signed SB90, which includes restrictions on voting by mail and ballot drop boxes, Thursday morning in West Palm Beach.

The bill-signing event, which was closed to local media and took place live on Fox News, was held at the Hilton by Palm Beach International Airport.

A news release from the governor's office said the new law is "strengthening voter identification, prohibiting the mass mailing of ballots, banning ballot harvesting and prohibiting private money from administering elections" in Florida.

After the bill-signing, DeSantis held up a poster touting "integrity & transparency" in Florida's voting laws.

"Me signing this bill here says, 'Florida, your vote counts. Your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency,'" DeSantis said during his appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Hours later, DeSantis held a news conference in Panama City Beach and called the election reform bill "one of the best in the country."

"We're really proud of that," DeSantis said.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who recently announced his own candidacy for the governor's mansion, called out DeSantis for barring media from the signing.

This is the difference between @GovRonDeSantis and me. He locks out the public and caters to FOX News. When I was Governor, everyone was invited in — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. And when I'm Governor again, this will be a Florida for all. https://t.co/o7IuDJaYAN — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 6, 2021

While an earlier proposal of the elections bill would have banned the use of ballot drop boxes outright, the new legislation would allow their use as long as election officials follow new constraints -- limits on who could drop off voters' ballots at drop boxes, a ban on moving drop boxes within 30 days of elections, restrictions on where drop boxes could be placed and a requirement that they would all have to be monitored by elections officials whenever they're open.

The law also requires voters to request to vote by mail more regularly, prohibits election officials from using private money to help pay for election administration, restricts third-party voter registration organizations, adds new powers for partisan election observers and gives DeSantis the leeway to appoint replacements to fill certain local political positions vacated by people running for higher office.

Shortly after DeSantis signed the bill, the League of Women Voters joined the Black Voters Matter Fund, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and several individual Florida voters to file a lawsuit challenging the law.