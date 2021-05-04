Charlie Crist says he's running for governor in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., said Tuesday that he's running for governor in 2022.

The Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat made the announcement Tuesday morning in a video posted on his official Twitter page.

Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That's a Florida for all — and that's why I'm running for Governor.



— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 4, 2021

"Because Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal and opportunity is right in front of you," Crist said in the video. "That is a Florida for all, and that's why I'm running for governor."

Crist, who was a Republican when he was elected governor in 2006, currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. He left the Republican Party and became an independent so that he could seek a U.S. Senate seat in 2010, losing to Republican Marco Rubio.

If he makes it official, Crist would become the first former Florida governor to seek re-election as a member of another political party.

A Democrat hasn't been elected governor since Lawton Chiles won re-election in 1994.

Prior to becoming governor, Crist served as Florida's attorney general under then-Gov. Jeb Bush. Before that, he was Florida's education commissioner.

Crist and current Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are considered the frontrunners to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. Fried has hinted at running, though she has yet to make an official announcement.