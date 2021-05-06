WPTV, other news media not allowed inside as DeSantis signs elections bill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In an unprecedented move, WPTV and other news media were allowed inside the venue where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an elections bill into law Thursday. The event was billed as a Fox News exclusive.

The governor's office didn't send out its usual news release to announce the event.

The Palm Beach Post discovered the event was happening based off a tip from a promotion flier.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who recently announced his own candidacy for the governor's mansion, called out DeSantis for barring media from the signing.

This is the difference between @GovRonDeSantis and me. He locks out the public and caters to FOX News. When I was Governor, everyone was invited in — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. And when I'm Governor again, this will be a Florida for all. https://t.co/o7IuDJaYAN — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 6, 2021

As he left the event, DeSantis was asked by reporters why he chose to keep it a secret.

"It was on national TV," he said. "It wasn't a secret."