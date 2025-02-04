Florida’s legislative session looms amid immigration feud and pressure to tackle insurance costs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With Florida’s legislative session now just four weeks away, the ongoing feud between lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over immigration could complicate efforts to address major issues, including high property insurance costs.

More than 400 bills have been filed for the upcoming session, alongside the governor’s budget proposal, and numerous ideas tackle the state’s rising prices. But with tensions high between two of the state’s branches of government, the question remains: Will any of these proposals make it through?

Property insurance remains a critical concern for many Floridians, who face some of the highest premiums in the country.

“I think it continues to be all hands on deck as we move out of this crisis, making sure that we’re doing so in a very efficient way,” said Michael Yaworsky, Florida’s insurance commissioner.

Yaworsky said Tuesday that while the market is stabilizing after years of reform — such as limiting lawsuits — there’s always more work to be done. Several proposals are already in the mix.

The more ambitious ideas include greater regulation of the market, premium caps, and even a proposal for an elected insurance commissioner. One lawmaker has suggested using the state-backed insurer, Citizens, for wind coverage.

Meanwhile, more moderate proposals are also under consideration and seem likely to get traction. They include making the state’s home hardening grant program permanent or offering tax incentives for homeowners to physically elevate their properties to meet newer, safer building codes. The Senate’s Banking and Insurance Committee Chair, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill), is behind the idea.

“These people are probably paying $20,000 to $25,000 a year in premiums,” Ingoglia said. “If we get them to build up and out of harm’s way, into the new building code, their insurance premiums may plummet to $5,000 or $6,000.”

The ideas continue to unfold amid that bitter dispute between DeSantis and the legislature over an immigration bill that passed last week. The rift centers on whether the legislation, backed by most GOP lawmakers, is tough enough on illegal immigration and who should control state enforcement— a DeSantis appointee or the agriculture commissioner. The friction potentially threatens to derail what many had hoped would be a productive session.

House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) recently addressed whether the ongoing tensions could lead to a legislative logjam.

“That’s up to the governor,” Perez said. “This doesn’t affect my relationship with the governor. From my point of view, not at all. I’m comfortable in moments of disagreement and in moments of chaos.”

But despite the disagreement, there are signs that a resolution might be near. DeSantis said this week that he was having “great discussions” and was optimistic the two sides would soon reconcile.

“I think it was an aberration last week,” said DeSantis. “I do think we’re going to be united on this issue, and then we can move forward,” DeSantis said.

Not everyone agrees. Former DeSantis ally Sen. Randy Fine (R-Melbourne), however, suggested the rift might be permanent.

“I think we’re a long way from a deal,” Fine said. “The governor is going to have to understand that we’re a coequal branch of government, and we’ve got real concerns.”

While there’s still time for a resolution before lawmakers begin considering bills, the clock is ticking. The regular session is set to start on March 4, and in addition to the numerous policies, the governor and legislature will need to collaborate on the state’s budget.

DeSantis has proposed a $115.6 billion spending plan for next year, but one lawmaker told us they had already deleted it from their email.