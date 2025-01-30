LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds roundtable discussion in Palm Beach County

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Palm Beach County on Thursday morning where he is expected to attend a roundtable discussion, according to a statement from his office.

The governor is speaking at the sheriff's office training facility on Cherry Road, scolding lawmakers on legislation passed this week on illegal immigration.

"The structure of the bill is patently ridiculous," DeSantis said. "It will lead to the removal of fewer illegal aliens."

DeSantis said he will veto the legislation.

He is being joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

DeSantis held two roundtable discussions with law enforcement officials on Wednesday in Titusville and Fort Myers.

Illegal immigration was also the focus of those meetings as the governor battles with the Florida legislature over the passage of new laws regarding state immigration enforcement.

Earlier this month, DeSantis called a special session of the Florida legislature to address the issue. However, on Monday lawmakers decided to call their own special session to address the topic.

