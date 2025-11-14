TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s first statewide black bear hunt in nearly a decade is running into fierce opposition, with activists preparing to rally at the state Capitol on Monday and a major legal fight set for a week later.

A Nov. 24 hearing in Leon County could determine whether the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2025 season, and its 172 bear permits, ever moves forward. Bear Warriors United, a nonprofit group, is seeking an injunction to block the hunt entirely.

WATCH: Nonprofit says bear hunt is unconstitutional

Florida’s 2025 bear hunt faces protests and high-stakes court battle

Attorney Raquel Levy, representing the plaintiffs, said the stakes could not be higher.

“It's pretty much everything, because if we win this motion, we effectively stop the 2025 bear hunt,” she said. “Whereas if we lose, even if we were to win later on, it doesn't matter, because 172 bears will have death warrants on them.”

The group’s filing argues the hunt is unconstitutional, lacks scientific basis, and violates due process. Levy described the case as “a David and Goliath fight.”

Opponents plan to demonstrate ahead of the hearing. Sierra Club Florida is organizing a statewide rally Monday, bringing free buses to Tallahassee in hopes of pressuring state leaders.

Clearwater resident Marea Dorian told us in August— shortly after the FWC approved the hunt: “It’s very sad. It’s hard to speak up for the animals. They need our protection.”

State FWC approves 1st black bear hunt in a decade amid fierce opposition Forrest Saunders

Supporters of the hunt say the bear population is strong, and in some areas, too close for comfort. Hunter Rodney Roberts warned earlier this year, “Somebody is going to end up getting killed. There is just a lot of them getting closer to families and kids.”

FWC attorneys are asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit and are receiving outside backing. The International Order of T. Roosevelt has filed an amicus brief urging the hunt to move forward, citing last year’s passage of a constitutional right-to-hunt amendment.

CEO Luke Hilgemann argued, “Since the beginning of history, since the beginning of wildlife, man has hunted wildlife and use them responsibly to feed ourselves.”

Elections Local Amendment 2: Right to fish and hunt in Florida passes Aja Dorsainvil

Hilgemann also noted that, “Nearly 7 million people voted yes on Amendment 2 to forever protect fishing and hunting as the preferred means of managing in a humane way Florida's wildlife species.”

He maintains FWC biologists are using “sound science” and says a limited hunt is an appropriate tool for managing a rebounding predator.

With the Dec. 6 opener just weeks away, both sides are urging a quick decision. For now, the fate of the hunt, and 172 tags, rests with a single Leon County judge. A ruling could come immediately from the bench, take days or weeks.

