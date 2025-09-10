Florida bear hunt: Apply for a permit starting Sept. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Applications to hunt and kill a bear in Florida will begin on Friday.

From Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. through Sept. 22, hunters can apply for a permit to participate in Florida's first bear hunt in 10 years.

FWC approves 1st black bear hunt in 10 years

The controversial 23-day bear hunt will occur Dec. 6-28.

The hunt will be limited to designated Bear Hunt Zones within larger Bear Management Units, with permits issued through a random draw and harvest caps based on population data and female bear survival rates.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by Oct. 1 to apply.

Permits cost $100 for residents and $300 for nonresidents. No more than 10% of all permits will be issued to nonresidents of Florida.

Hunters will be able to submit online applications at the Go Outdoors Florida website by logging into their account and choosing "Apply for Limited Entry/Quota Permits" or by completing an application worksheet and presenting it to a license agent or Florida tax collector's office.

Hunters can find more information by visiting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website and clicking on "Limited Entry and Quota Permits."

Visit MyFWC.com/BearHunting for more information on bear hunting in Florida.

Supporters of the hunt, including wildlife managers and hunting advocates, argue the hunt is necessary to manage the state's estimated 3,800 black bears and curb rising human-bear encounters — including a recent fatal attack in Collier County.

However, animal advocates warn the hunt would worsen risks, not reduce them.

Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994. A controversial bear hunt was held in 2015, before this year's hunt was approved by FWC in August.

More details on the hunt can be found below: