Right to fish and hunt in Florida passes. What does this mean?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The amendment to Florida's constitution to establish a right to hunt and fish passed Tuesday on Election Night.

Amendment 2 preserves "forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods." It specifies "the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."

Amendment 2: Right to fish and hunt - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution. Read the full text here.

The amendment also states that hunting and fishing would be the "preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."

The amendment passed with 67% of voters approving the ballot measure, according to the Associated Press.

