FWC unanimously approves black bear hunts beginning in December 2025

The first hunt season will run from the first Saturday in December through the last Sunday in December
HAVANA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) voted unanimously Wednesday to establish black bear hunting seasons, with the first set to begin in December 2025.

Scripps Florida State Capital Reporter Forrest Saunders attended the meeting and noted that over 150 speakers took to the podium for public comment.

The first hunt season will run from the first Saturday in December 2025 through the last Sunday in December 2025. Then, future season dates will be announced annually between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

FWC staff say the purpose of the hunt is to "manage the bear population through a conservative, well-regulated bear hunt" and keep numbers in balance with available habitat.

Under the plan, hunting would be limited to specific Bear Hunt Zones within larger Bear Management Units, with permits issued via a random draw and caps based on population data and female bear survival rates. The initial season would run 23 days — from the first Saturday in December to the last Sunday of the month — with future dates set annually. The rules would also allow the use of dogs to hunt bears, harvest near game feeding stations and a special program for large private landowners.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

