Gov. Ron DeSantis, ICE officials laud 'Operation Tidal Wave' as 'historic' immigration enforcement program

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and ICE officials were in Broward County on Thursday morning to speak on the latest efforts to detain and remove people who are in Florida illegally.

Speaking at an ICE facility in Miramar, the governor was joined by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe and U.S Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise.

Called "Operation Tidal Wave," officials said from April 21-26, 2025, that 1,120 people were taken into custody — the largest number in a single state in one week. They said that 63% of those had a previous arrest or conviction.

"There's been a lot of great enforcement efforts leading up to Operation Tidal Wave, but this has been the first of its kind throughout the United States," DeSantis said.

The majority of people taken into custody were from Guatemala (437 people).

The other breakdown of nationalities included:



280 people from Mexico

48 people from Venezuela

153 people from Honduras

24 people from El Salvador

178 people from other countries

"This operation really is a historic marker of success that was made possible because of the partnership with the state of Florida, allowing us to activate our 287(g) officers and activating over 250 local and state law enforcement as well as National Guard to assist our federal partners, and I want to thank Gov. DeSantis for his commitment to be able to put this operation on for the last week," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said. "Together we are able to conduct over 1,100 arrests and remove several violent gang members from the communities here in Florida."

Sheahan said this effort could be used as a "model" for other states for similar operations in the future.

The removal of undocumented migrants from the United States has been a focal point of President Donald Trump's administration since he took office in January.

DeSantis announced in February that the state had entered into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government to expedite the removal of people who are unlawfully living in Florida.

