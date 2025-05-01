Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis, ICE officials laud 'Operation Tidal Wave' as 'historic' immigration enforcement program

1,120 people taken into ICE custody from April 21-26, officials say
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at an ICE facility in Miramar on May 1, 2025.
NBC News Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at an ICE facility in Miramar on May 1, 2025.
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at an ICE facility in Miramar on May 1, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and ICE officials were in Broward County on Thursday morning to speak on the latest efforts to detain and remove people who are in Florida illegally.

Speaking at an ICE facility in Miramar, the governor was joined by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe and U.S Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise.

Called "Operation Tidal Wave," officials said from April 21-26, 2025, that 1,120 people were taken into custody — the largest number in a single state in one week. They said that 63% of those had a previous arrest or conviction.

"There's been a lot of great enforcement efforts leading up to Operation Tidal Wave, but this has been the first of its kind throughout the United States," DeSantis said.

The majority of people taken into custody were from Guatemala (437 people).

The other breakdown of nationalities included:

  • 280 people from Mexico
  • 48 people from Venezuela
  • 153 people from Honduras
  • 24 people from El Salvador
  • 178 people from other countries

"This operation really is a historic marker of success that was made possible because of the partnership with the state of Florida, allowing us to activate our 287(g) officers and activating over 250 local and state law enforcement as well as National Guard to assist our federal partners, and I want to thank Gov. DeSantis for his commitment to be able to put this operation on for the last week," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said. "Together we are able to conduct over 1,100 arrests and remove several violent gang members from the communities here in Florida."

Sheahan said this effort could be used as a "model" for other states for similar operations in the future.

The removal of undocumented migrants from the United States has been a focal point of President Donald Trump's administration since he took office in January.

DeSantis announced in February that the state had entered into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government to expedite the removal of people who are unlawfully living in Florida.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

RELATED COVERAGE ON IMMIGRATION:

U.S. Border Patrol

State

Advocates warn about these vehicles being targeted in immigration enforcement

Ethan Stein
Trump Immigration

National Politics

Homeland Security won’t say how it calculated immigration arrest numbers

Patrick Terpstra
James Uthmeier

State

AG seeks to enforce new state immigration law after judge's injunction

Mike Schneider and David Fischer
FHP, Border Patrol, Department of Homeland Security

State

What FHP, Border Patrol are now doing to enforce immigration laws

Ethan Stein

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening