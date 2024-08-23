3 more suspects face charges after Port St. Lucie father shot dead at Central Florida convenience store

LEESBURG, Fla. — Additional arrests have been made after a beloved Port St. Lucie father was gunned down while working at his Central Florida convenience store earlier this year.

WPTV has been closely following this story after Raied Shihadeh, 51, a loving husband and father of five, was killed on May 30 in Leesburg, Florida.

Police in Leesburg said that Patricia Kinchens, Breanna Lopez and Kaili Dupuis are accused of aiding the suspected gunman, Alex Lopez, while he avoided law enforcement.

Detectives filed arrest warrants on all three women Thursday for accessory after the fact of premeditated murder, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm/ammo by a convicted felon and weapon display/use during a felony.

Police said Kinchens and Brenna Lopez were arrested Thursday without incident with the assistance of the Lady Lake Police and Wildwood police departments.

Leesburg Police Department Kaili Dupuis is wanted by law enforcement in the shooting death of Raied Shihadeh.

Dupuis remains at large and is wanted by law enforcement.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 787-2121 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Port St. Lucie family mourns loss of loving father

Alex Lopez was arrested in Kissimmee in June after police said he killed Raied Shihadeh while he was working at his convenience store in Leesburg.

Lopez then took $100 from the register, police said.

Shihadeh, whose children are between the ages of 10 and 20, was on the phone with his wife when Lopez entered the store.

Port St. Lucie father gunned down at Central Florida store remembered as 'bigger than life'

The Shihadeh family lives in Port St. Lucie, and Raied commuted between their home and the store in Central Florida.

"He put his family first in everything he did. And I want to make sure people don't forget who he was as a father. As a husband," Monique Shihadeh, Raied's wife, told WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind earlier this year.

