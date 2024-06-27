ARRESTED: Man who gunned down Port St. Lucie father at convenience store, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Central Florida said the man who gunned down a Port St. Lucie father who was working at his convenience store last month has been arrested.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, Alex Lopez, 25, was arrested in Kissimmee late Wednesday night by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police said Lopez shot and killed Raied Shihadeh, 51, on May 30 while the loving husband and father of five was working at his convenience store in Leesburg. Lopez then took $100 from the register, police said.

Shihadeh, whose children are between the ages of 10 and 20, was on the phone with his wife when Lopez entered the store.

The Shihadeh family lives in Port St. Lucie, and Raied commuted between their home and the store in Central Florida.

"He put his family first in everything he did. And I want to make sure people don't forget who he was as a father. As a husband," Monique Shihadeh, Raied's wife, told WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind earlier this month.

"We hope this provides some level of relief and solace for the family of Raied 'Ray' Shihadeh," the Leesburg Police Department wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.