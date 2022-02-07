Watch
20-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Belle Glade girl

Ronziyah Atkins, 8, gunned down Friday night
WPTV
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl, Feb. 4, 2022, in Belle Glade, Fla.
Belle Glade shooting scene where 8-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting, Feb. 4, 2022
Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:26:59-05

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A suspect is in custody in connection with the Friday fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Andrew James Thomas was arrested in Coral Springs early Monday morning.

Investigators said cooperating witnesses helped identify Thomas in the killing of the child, identified as Ronziyah Atkins.

With the assistance of Coral Springs police, a search warrant was executed and Thomas was arrested.

Thomas faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect will be booked into the Broward County Jail with a hold for Palm Beach County.

The sheriff's office said their investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Family members held a vigil Saturday night in Ronziyah's memory.

The PBSO is offered a $25,000 reward for information in the case. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

