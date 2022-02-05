Girl, 8, killed in drive-by shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl has died following a drive-by shooting in Belle Glade Friday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast First Street at 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located the girl, who was flown to a hospital.

The girl was listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera confirmed the girl was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Violent crimes detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Motive and suspect information are unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.