St. Lucie Public Schools passes mask requirement with optional opt-out from parents

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools passed a mask requirement with an optional opt-out from parents during a school board meeting Tuesday.

Masks will remain optional but strongly recommended for staff.

Superintendent Wayne Gent said it will be decided in the next 48 hours how parents will be able to 'opt-out,' whether with a written note or online.

St. Lucie Public Schools are responsible for about 40,000 students. Gent said staff and teachers are not required to wear masks. He said, however, he is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"If we have to make tough decisions, we're ready to make those as well," he said. "But we want to see those boys and girls tomorrow coming getting dropped off."

Gent said, right now, there's no virtual option.