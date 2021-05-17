St. Lucie County veterinarian due in court Monday after DUI arrest, botched surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie veterinarian who was arrested on DUI charges in February after two hit-and-run crashes and also botching a dog's surgery is scheduled to be in court Monday.

While working for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, Dr. Julia Sheehan is accused of mishandling an operation to spay an owner's 2-year-old St. Bernard and poodle mix.

Police said Sheehan drove the dog to the Veterinary Medical Center for help after the operation went awry.

While driving to the medical center, Sheehan is accused of two hit-and-runs crashes.

Sheehan failed a field sobriety test and refused a breath and urine test, according to the police report.

The executive director of the Humane Society of St. Lucie County said Sheehan was suspended without pay following the incident.

The owner of the St. Bernard and poodle mix decided to have her pet euthanized because of the long-term impacts from the botched surgery.

Sheehan is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m.