PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police say a woman admitted to shooting and killing her young daughter and stepfather overnight Monday in Port St. Lucie.

29-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres is accused of murdering 7-year-old Amarilyss Martinez and 54-year-old Felix Rivera, and injuring her mother, 53-year-old Marisol Rivera.

🔽 WATCH POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE 🔽

Police responded to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments, located at 1900 SE Hillmoor Dr., around 12:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting involving two fatalities.

Investigators said Torres, who's lived at the apartment for a couple months, fled the scene after the crime, and was located hours later in the 7300 block of S. Indian River Dr. in Fort Pierce.

On Monday afternoon, a tow truck removed Torres' SUV, a Toyota RAV4, from the Fort Pierce home where she was found.

🔽 WATCH SUV TOWED AWAY 🔽

"It is very frightening, it is very frustrating, and a lot is taking place when you get to dynamic events like this." said Sgt. Detective Terry Henkel at a news conference.

Police said the motive for the killings is still unknown, but Torres is cooperating with investigators. Sgt. Detective Henkel said Torres will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

"She is cooperating, so we anticipate getting a full story," said Sgt. Detective Henkel.

Torres will make her first appearance in court Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

"It doesn't make any sense," said Veronica Martinez, the older sister of 7-year-old Amarilyss Martinez. "We're trying to figure it out ourselves."

Martinez said she hadn't seen Amarilyss in two years because Torres had cut their family off.

"We don't know where she lives, we don't know anything about her," said Martinez. "She blocked my dad on social media, so we don't know anything. She doesn't have any contact with him."

🔽 WATCH INTERVIEW WITH FAMILY 🔽

The St. Lucie County School District released this statement about the tragedy:

"The St. Lucie Public Schools is saddened to hear about the tragic and unfortunate passing of our student, Amarilyss Martinez. Amarilyss was a 2nd grade student in our district. Such times are difficult for all of us; however, we will support one another during this time of grief."

Police said St. Lucie County Fire Rescue transported Torres' mother, 53-year-old Marisol Rivera, to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was not shot, according to officers, and is now in stable condition.

"It definitely doesn't seem like something she would've done. It's mind-boggling to me," said Angela McClendon, who worked with Torres at Women's Health Specialists about two years ago.

McClendon said she remembers Torres has being positive and upbeat.

"She was always bubbly and giddy. She was always laughing at everything," said McClendon. "There was never anything that I heard that would throw red flags out."

🔽 INTERVIEW WITH SUSPECT'S FORMER CO-WORKER 🔽

Family members told WPTV a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday near the apartment complex. It's open to the public.