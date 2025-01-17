Technical hiccup misplaces 11 applications for new Fort Pierce city manager

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Tonight a short list of potential candidates was supposed to be presented to Fort Pierce city commissioners, but some technical hiccups caused a delay in that process.

“We need someone in this seat sooner than later,” said Fort Pierce Commissioner James Taylor. “The longer we take to do that, the longer this wound continues to stay open."

It's part of the process to find former City Manager Nick Mimms' replacement.

“The entire process is a joke and yet again another embarrassment to the city,” said Chris Einstein, a concerned Fort Pierce resident, as she addressed the commission.

A hiccup with the city’s job application software misplaced 11 of the 75 total applicants. One of which is former St. Lucie County commissioner Chris Dzadovsky.

WPTV Former St. Lucie County commissioner Chris Dzadovsky.



“I noticed my application was absent,” Dzadovsky said as he addressed commissioners.

“I went through the documentation and I wasn’t in any of it,” Dzadovsky echoed to WPTV’s Michael Hoffman.

Dzadovsky says he’s not angry, just happy that going forward, he and other qualified applicants will be fully considered for what commissioners call the most important job in the city, left vacant in the wake of Mimms' scandal, which forced him from office.

Fort Pierce Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms arrested, faces 2 charges Scott Sutton

“I think that they handled it very well and that the commissioners asked very poignant questions,” Dzadovsky said. “I think that the HR folks were under a lot of pressure with that many applications and I think that the public has a significant interest in this. I think they’ve opened the door on the opportunity for those who didn’t get in the system originally. I think it’s a fair process.”

The decision that was made tonight is that this coming Tuesday, there will be a meeting to decide on the date when that short list of applicants will be presented to the commission.