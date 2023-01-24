Watch Now
Reward increases to $10,000 for information in Ilous Ellis Park shooting

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, killed, 7 others shot at park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
A 29-year-old mother has been killed in a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 24, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

The Florida Sheriff's Association and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Monday, one week after the mass shooting that left a 29-year-old woman dead.

That's an increase to the $5,000 reward initially offered.

Nikkitia Bryant was one of eight people shot while attending a holiday celebration at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

Nikkitia Bryant was killed in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

Four others were wounded in the "chaos that ensued after the shots being fired," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said last week.

Two days after the shooting, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies identified a person of interest, but they later ruled him out, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

More than a week later, detectives still don't have a suspect, although Mascara has vowed that there "will be an arrest" at some point.

