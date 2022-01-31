Watch
Lone survivor of human smuggling boat to speak at news conference

39 people died after vessel found overturned near Fort Pierce
U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Twitter
One person was rescued after the overturned vessel was found off the coast of Fort Pierce on Jan. 25, 2022.
Man rescued from overturned boat off Fort Pierce, Jan. 25, 2022
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 31, 2022
The sole survivor of a boat that capsized off the coast of Florida during a human smuggling operation will speak to the media Monday.

Colombia's government said Friday that the survivor of the boat was a young Colombian man, whose name has not been released, traveling with his younger sister.

She was among those killed when the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after setting out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas.

Authorities in Florida later found five bodies and believe 34 others also died in the migrant voyage.

The man who survived the fated voyage was found hanging onto the overturned vessel by a good Samaritan last week off the coast of Fort Pierce.

