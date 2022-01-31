Lone survivor of human smuggling boat to speak at news conference

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW AT NOON

The sole survivor of a boat that capsized off the coast of Florida during a human smuggling operation will speak to the media Monday.

Colombia's government said Friday that the survivor of the boat was a young Colombian man, whose name has not been released, traveling with his younger sister.

She was among those killed when the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after setting out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas.

Authorities in Florida later found five bodies and believe 34 others also died in the migrant voyage.

The man who survived the fated voyage was found hanging onto the overturned vessel by a good Samaritan last week off the coast of Fort Pierce.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates