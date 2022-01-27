U.S. Coast Guard to provide update on search for 38 missing boaters off Florida coast

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard will provide an update Thursday afternoon regarding the all-out search for 38 missing boaters — believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation — off the Florida Coast.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Miami Beach.

Members of the Coast Guard and U.S. Department of Homeland Security will deliver new information about the search and rescue mission, along with the smuggling case.

The Coast Guard tweeted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday that "air and surface crews continue to search for the missing 38 people off Florida coast."

Officials said the 25-foot boat capsized in severe weather shortly after leaving Bimini, Bahamas Saturday night.

39 people were on board, and at least one body has been recovered.

A commercial mariner rescued a man Tuesday morning 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet after he saw the boater clinging to the overturned vessel. He was taken to the hospital where he's now in stable condition.

Coast Guard officials said Wednesday a debris field has been located that includes items consistent with a large number of people being on the boat.

The Coast Guard said the boat was part of a human smuggling operation and Homeland Security is now investigating that aspect of the case.

"This event occurred in a normal route for human smuggling from the Bahamas into the southeast U.S.," Coast Guard Commander Jo-Ann Burdian said.

Officials have not given a time frame for how long the search may last, only saying that crews are "exhausting our search efforts."

"We can't search forever," Burdian said. "Those are difficult and complex decisions, understanding there are human lives at stake."

Burdian said if family members believe their loved ones were on the capsized boat, they should call the U.S. Coast Guard Miami Sector at 305-535-4300.