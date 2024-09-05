Fort Pierce restaurants supporting family of mobile home fire that killed 3

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast community is stepping up to help a family who lost three loved ones in a fire, including a 7-year-old child.

"So, I start hollering and calling the kids name, and I’ll be damned. Two of them came out, and the rest of them passed away.," said Joe Hamilton, who was living in the home at the time of the fire.

Hamilton was able to make it out as well, but his girlfriend, her daughter, and her son did not.

With Hamilton and his family now in need, three Treasure Coast restaurants stepped up to provide food for the family.

Sunrise Cafe supplied breakfast. One employee Nevaeh Parisi said they felt compelled to do something.

"We like to help our community and help those that are in need, and also one of our co-workers lives in the neighborhood of the fire," she said.

Chuck's Seafood provided dinner. Co-owner Georgette Angelos said she was asked so she answered the call to action.

"Christa Stone plays a huge part in our community, literally if anything goes wrong, she’s the first one," Angelos said. "She text me and said hey this is what happened. Do you mind if the family comes and eats there? I said absolutely not. It was a first instinct. "

Rick Reed is the owner of Sweeties Diner. He also opened his doors for the family to eat.

“This family has suffered immensely. The loss of their family members, the loss of their home," Reed said. "The community needs to rally around them and do everything we can to help them. "

Hamilton said his family is thankful, and they’re hoping the community sticks by them.

"Right now, I’m still going through it," he said. "I’m trying to see what I'm going to do, what my family is going to do to help me with my kids."

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.

The family advocate Stone said she can be contacted by phone if anyone wants to donate anything to the family. Her number is 772-361-3614.