Fort Pierce pedestrians worry about safety after hit-and-run crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The search is on to find the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a 49-year-old Fort Pierce man in critical condition.

"You know safety is a big thing, I don't want to get hit trying to get home," Blake Chapman, who walks and relies on public transportation, said.

"When the bus comes a lot of times it'll pass you because you're so far off the road, so you have to head to the actual sign right there, which is pretty close to the road."

He said he takes the bus when he can, but said they don't run late into the night.

"When you're walking down this road at night is it well lit, do you feel safe? WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"No, it's pretty a dark, it's pretty dark. Especially through here," replied Chapman.

Fort Pierce Police said the man hit Saturday nightwas crossing U.S. Highway 1 just south of Edwards Road.

"It appears the victim was attempting to cross the road and was not in a crosswalk," Fort Pierce Police spokesman Larry Croom said. "We need our residents to help us out here. We want to get this vehicle. We want to get this driver and find out what happened."



Croom said the driver stopped and then kept going.

"Of course it was dark. I think the message is everyone needs to be careful but the message to the public is we need help finding this vehicle," Croom said.

"When you're walking down this road have you ever felt like you've almost been hit by a car?" Lopez asked Maria Matos, who walks down U.S. 1 for exercise.

"Of course, I have to move over. I felt like woah this car is speeding," Matos said.



"How often would you say you walk down this road?" Lopez asked



"Every other day," Matos said.

t night, she risks walking along the bike lanes as she said the sidewalks in place have other dangers.



"Sometimes if I'm coming from a night out, I get nervous because it's all trees. You never know who's going to jump out at you,"Matos said.

"So for you it's too dark?" Lopez asked.



"Yeah, at night of course," Matos said.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee that is missing its passenger-side mirror.



If you have any information you are asked to contact Fort Pierce Police Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org.

You can remain anonymous through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

