Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Victim suffers critical injuries in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash

Person was driving 1999 to 2004 dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, investigators say
Fort Pierce police vehicle, July 26, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eric Pasquarelli/ WPTV
Fort Pierce police vehicle, July 26, 2022
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 10:54:56-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A person suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce on Saturday night, police said.

The wreck occurred at about 9:43 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Edwards Road.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle that was involved.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, police said.

Police said the vehicle being sought in connection with the incident is a 1999 to 2004 dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle is missing the passenger-side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7