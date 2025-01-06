Fort Pierce man arrested after 20-year-old woman's body found along road in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man faces a charge of first-degree murder after his girlfriend's body was found along a Central Florida road in early November.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of Travion Dean, 22, of Fort Pierce in the shooting death of 20-year-old, Aniya Sheppard.

The victim's body was found in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 in unincorporated West Melbourne.

The investigation began when deputies responded to the area of Eber Boulevard near Buddy Drive at about 6:40 a.m. after a deputy was alerted by a resident that there appeared to be a body lying just off the road.

When deputies arrived, they found Sheppard dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said their investigation revealed that the victim and Dean — who had been in a prior romantic relationship — were staying in a room at the Extended Stay America motel located on U.S. Route 192 in West Melbourne.

Investigators said the couple left the motel together in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 after being picked up by a ride-share service, who dropped them off in the area of Eber Road and Hollywood Boulevard.

Agents said they were able to obtain surveillance video in the area that confirmed the couple were together in the area near the time of the shooting.

The sheriff's office said they were also able to obtain other evidence to substantiate the couple were together at the time of the incident.

Agents said they also learned that Dean contacted another ride-share service shortly after the shooting, which picked him up on Minton Road and drove him back to the motel alone.

They said Dean was later recorded on video leaving the hotel carrying personal property that belonged to Sheppard.

Dean was arrested Jan. 2 in Fort Lauderdale after he re-entered U.S. from Jamaica.

He faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held at the Brevard County jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Agent Kevin Morris of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at (321) 633-8413.