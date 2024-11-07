Fort Pierce woman, 20, found shot to death near road in Brevard County

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A body that was found earlier this week near a road in Brevard County has been identified as a Fort Pierce woman, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Aniya Sheppard, 20, of Fort Pierce was found shot to death near Eber Boulevard in unincorporated West Melbourne.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began when deputies responded to the area of Eber Boulevard near Buddy Drive at about 6:40 a.m. after a deputy was advised by a resident that there appeared to be a body lying just off the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation is ongoing as agents continue conducting interviews and evaluating evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the victim was the intended target of this violent attack."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Agent Kevin Morris of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).