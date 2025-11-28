Fort Pierce announces 3 finalists for chief of police

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce announced Friday that it has narrowed its search for the next chief of police, a position that has been unfilled for the last six months.

Officials announced in a news release that they have identified three finalists in their nationwide search for the next top cop.

WATCH BELOW: Debate emerges on who should be next Fort Pierce police chief

Fort Pierce police chief search: Debate emerges on who to hire

The three final candidates were announced as follows:

Vernon L. Hale III: Three decades of law enforcement experience and a doctoral candidate at the University of Phoenix. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas. Hale previously served as the police chief for the Galveston Police Department in Texas and as assistant chief of police for the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland. He currently resides in Aubrey, Texas.

Mirtha V. Ramos: 28 years of law enforcement experience and holds a Master of Professional Studies in Psychology of Leadership from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Lynn University. Ramos served as division chief with the Miami-Dade Police Department and later as chief of police for the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. She resides in Decatur, Georgia.

David M. Smith: 24 years of experience in law enforcement and holds advanced degrees in executive leadership and criminal justice education. Smith previously served as commander of the personnel bureau for the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia and currently serves as commander of eastern district operations. He resides in Dumfries, Virginia.

Fort Pierce officials said it will host a public meet-and-greet on Dec. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the River Walk Center, located at 600 N. Indian River Drive. Residents are invited to attend.

As a part of the final selection process, the candidates will then interview with the mayor and city commissioners on Dec. 3.

Officials said the city Manager is expected to present a final recommendation to the city commission on Dec. 8.

The Fort Pierce Police Officers Union announced in October that they supported the city choosing acting Deputy Chief Caleb Gillette to become the next head of the department. However, he was not among the finalists announced on Friday.

The chief of police position has remained unfilled since Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney resigned in May. Her resignation came after a report made an extensive request for recommendations for the agency, even though it found the agency performed quality law enforcement services.

WPTV also obtained a union survey revealing a deep dissatisfaction among Fort Pierce police officers, who critiqued the chief over her lack of visibility within the department and a "hostile" work environment.

WPTV anchor Meghan McRoberts also reported on an internal investigation that found decades of mismanaged evidence, ultimately leading to cases being dropped or people losing personal belongings.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Fort Pierce, the city will spend about $25,000 on a search firm to hire the next police chief.