Fort Pierce police chief resigns amid calls for change in leadership

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) — Facing calls for a change in leadership at the Fort Pierce Police Department, the city’s longtime police chief submitted her resignation on Sunday just hours before a special meeting to discuss the department’s future.

In an email sent to City Manager Richard Chess, Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said her resignation would be effective 90 days after its acceptance by the Fort Pierce City Commission. The commission could accept the chief’s resignation at its special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday.

“During my tenure over the past ten years, I committed myself to fostering a strong foundation for the department that emphasized the voices of our citizens and prioritized the safety of our officers,” Hobley-Burney said. “Together with the community, I am proud of the many accomplishments the department has achieved during this time, which have consistently been reflected in positive evaluations.”

The chief’s anticipated departure comes less than a week after the city commission reviewed a new report by the Center for Public Safety Management that made an extensive list of recommendations. The report said the department overall provides quality law enforcement services.

WPTV’s Jon Shainman spoke to City Commissioner James Taylor and Chief Hobley-Burney following that May 12 meeting.

"I'm ready for a change in our management at the police department," said Taylor. "This 'we're doing OK, we're meeting the status quo,' it's not doing it for me. It's not doing it for the citizens."

Hobley-Burney acknowledged a “number of things” needed to be addressed, including officer pay and retention; however, she said she wanted to stay in her position. Six days later, on Sunday, she submitted her resignation.

“Regrettably, comments made during the waning minutes of last Monday’s commission meeting have undermined trust, introducing division within the department and significantly eroding morale,” Hobley-Burney wrote in her resignation letter to commissioners. “Allegations of promised changes to key leadership positions have fostered an atmosphere of conflict and made it increasingly challenging to lead effectively under such circumstances.”

Hobley-Burney joined the Fort Pierce Police Department in April 2015 after 27 years with the Tampa Police Department.

WPTV will be at the special meeting on Monday morning at 9 a.m. to provide updates to this developing story.