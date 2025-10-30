Fort Pierce Police Officers Union supports acting Deputy Chief Caleb Gillette to become next top cop

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Officers Union announced in a Wednesday Facebook post that they would like the city to select acting Deputy Chief Caleb Gillette to become the next chief of police.

Their announcement comes two days after WPTV reporter Ethan Stein published records showing a divide among officers on whether the city should hire an outside or internal candidate.

The chief position has remained permanently unfilled since Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burnley resigned in May. Her resignation came after a report made an extensive request for recommendations for the agency, even though it found the agency performed quality law enforcement services.

"Acting Deputy Chief Gillette brings not only deep experience but also a proven vision for the continued growth and unity of our department," Wednesday's Facebook post by the union said. "We encourage our citizens and city officials to hear that voice and recognize the leadership our officers stand behind. Together, we move forward united and committed to the future of our city."

Fort Pierce Police Department Acting Deputy Chief Caleb Gillette

According to a union survey, the former police chief was disliked over allegations of her picking favorites and her lack of visibility within the exception of community events. Although some officers voiced support for the police chief, a majority of officers said she created a "hostile" work environment.

Rick Reed, who owns a diner in town, said he believes the former chief's leadership led to a divide in management.

"She didn't have experience," Reed told WPTV on Monday. "The police department was very dysfunctional, and it was reflected in her inability to serve our community."

A spokesperson for the city of Fort Pierce told WPTV the city will spend about $25,000 on a search firm to hire the next police chief. As part of the search, the city also conducted a survey to gather input from officers with the department as well as comments from the general public.

Fort Pierce City Manager Richard Chess said there were 57 candidates for the position when applications closed at noon Thursday. He said interviews to become the city's next top cop would occur on Oct. 23-24.