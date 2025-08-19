Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia discusses DOGE audits of local governments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said Tuesday that he is going to continue to hold local governments accountable when it comes to spending.

WATCH BELOW: Florida CFO discusses DOGE audits of local governments

The meeting comes a week after Ingoglia spelled out what the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) teams expect to accomplish while looking through county books.

According to a letter to Palm Beach County, co-signed by Ingoglia, auditors are also looking at county spending related to the Green New Deal, including purchases of battery-electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure, and solar power systems.

WPTV's Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman learned that Mounts Botanical Garden, a nonprofit receiving county funds, was singled out in the letter to the county.

Auditors are asking for “all actions taken in support of the policy for diversity and inclusion at Mounts Botanical Garden.”

Bohman went to Mounts Botanical Garden for a comment on the DOGE audit and staffers declined.

The state’s Department of Financial Services said DOGE audit results are expected in about two months.