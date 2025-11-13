Florida DOGE audit results could be released soon, CFO Blaise Ingoglia says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said his team is finalizing calculations from a DOGE audit of Palm Beach County that took place in August, with results expected to be released in the next two to three weeks.

The audit, conducted by the Florida Department of Financial Services, examined Palm Beach County's financial records as part of a statewide initiative to identify wasteful government spending.

"I think it's quite shocking ... over 10 jurisdictions so far that we reviewed, we found $1.5 billion ... of excessive and wasteful spending," Ingoglia said. "That is an exercise to show people that local governments do have the ability to cut their budgets and still fund our first responders."

The numbers will show the needless growth in government spending in Palm Beach County, according to Ingoglia.

The DOGE audits are designed to find ways for local governments to reduce what officials believe is wasteful spending.

In August, Ingoglia told WPTV the DOGE team was investigating terabytes of Palm Beach County documents and had already identified what he described as "eye-popping" use of taxpayer dollars, though he did not provide specific details at that time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.