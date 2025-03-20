Family of woman killed in mass shooting at Fort Pierce park in 2023 file lawsuit

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The family of a mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day two years ago has filed a lawsuit against multiple entities.

This is a story that WPTV has closely followed after Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was killed during an event at Ilous Ellis Park on Jan. 16, 2023.

We dug through court documents and learned that Bryant's family is suing St. Lucie County, the city of Fort Pierce, city and county commissioners, former Sheriff Keith Pearson, Be Xquisit and Give Back 2 Kids Inc. — the organizer of the event.

The plaintiff claim negligence on the part of the defendants in "failing to provide adequate security" which created "unsafe conditions" for people who attended.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

In addition to Bryant's death, at least seven others were shot amid the gunfire.

Bryant was with her 9-year-old daughter at the time of the shooting, but her child was unharmed.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement involving rival gangs.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office made one arrest in the case in March 2023 but said last year that they were still looking for more potential suspects who were involved. Anyone who can recall something about the shooting that might help in the case is urged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

