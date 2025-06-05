Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

2 arrested after 18-year-old man gunned down in Fort Pierce last year

David L. Harris III and Jerimah C. Nelson arrested in shooting of Jackson Romanello
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
WPTV
Fort Pierce Police Department
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two suspects face charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Fort Pierce last year.

Police announced Thursday that David L. Harris III, and Jerimah C. Nelson were recently arrested in connection with the March 16, 2024, shooting death of Jackson Romanello.

Investigators said Romanello was in a Honda Pilot near 23rd Street and Avenue C in Fort Pierce when he was gunned down.

"As a result of the diligent work from our detectives and the positive working relationship with area agencies consisting of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Sheriff's Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and Homeland Security Investigations, the family is a step closer to closure," Fort Pierce police said in a statement.

Jackson Romanello fatal shooting victim in Fort Pierce on March 16, 2024.png
Jackson Romanello was fatally shot in Fort Pierce on March 16, 2024.

Investigators said Harris, who is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on unrelated charges, now faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Nelson, who turned himself in to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on narcotics-related charges, faces charges of attempted purchase and conspiracy to purchase cannabis, attempted purchase and conspiracy to purchase amphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

No other details on the arrests have been released.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening