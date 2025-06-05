2 arrested after 18-year-old man gunned down in Fort Pierce last year

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two suspects face charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Fort Pierce last year.

Police announced Thursday that David L. Harris III, and Jerimah C. Nelson were recently arrested in connection with the March 16, 2024, shooting death of Jackson Romanello.

Investigators said Romanello was in a Honda Pilot near 23rd Street and Avenue C in Fort Pierce when he was gunned down.

"As a result of the diligent work from our detectives and the positive working relationship with area agencies consisting of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Sheriff's Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and Homeland Security Investigations, the family is a step closer to closure," Fort Pierce police said in a statement.

Fort Piece Police Department from family Jackson Romanello was fatally shot in Fort Pierce on March 16, 2024.

Investigators said Harris, who is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on unrelated charges, now faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Nelson, who turned himself in to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on narcotics-related charges, faces charges of attempted purchase and conspiracy to purchase cannabis, attempted purchase and conspiracy to purchase amphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

No other details on the arrests have been released.

